The Oakland Athletics (47-107) will look to Brent Rooker, riding a three-game homer streak, against the Detroit Tigers (72-82) at 4:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Joey Wentz (3-10) to the mound, while Joe Boyle will get the nod for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023

4:07 PM ET

Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Wentz - DET (3-10, 6.63 ERA) vs Boyle - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers will hand the ball to Wentz (3-10) for his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.63, a 2.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.679 in 23 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In 18 starts this season, Wentz has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 23 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Boyle

Boyle (0-0) makes the start for the Athletics, his second of the season.

His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw three scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

In his one games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .100 against him. He has a .00 ERA and averages 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

