The Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics will send Joey Wentz and Joe Boyle, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET.

The Athletics are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Tigers (-160). The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -160 +135 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 21 of the 35 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (60%).

Detroit has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Detroit has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-75-5 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 40-39 29-31 43-50 58-59 14-22

