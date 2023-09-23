Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (72-82) and Oakland Athletics (47-107) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET on September 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Joey Wentz (3-10) to the mound, while Joe Boyle will get the nod for the Athletics.
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Tigers 8, Athletics 7.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 21 (60%) of those contests.
- Detroit has a record of 12-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Detroit has scored 619 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Lance Lynn
|September 19
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Miguel Diaz vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 20
|@ Dodgers
|W 4-2
|Reese Olson vs Bobby Miller
|September 21
|@ Athletics
|W 7-3
|Tarik Skubal vs Luis Medina
|September 22
|@ Athletics
|L 8-2
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Ken Waldichuk
|September 23
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs Joe Boyle
|September 24
|@ Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs JP Sears
|September 26
|Royals
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|September 27
|Royals
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Zack Greinke
|September 28
|Royals
|-
|Sawyer Gipson-Long vs Cole Ragans
|September 29
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Shane Bieber
