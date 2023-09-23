Saturday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (72-82) and Oakland Athletics (47-107) matching up at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 8-6 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:07 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Joey Wentz (3-10) to the mound, while Joe Boyle will get the nod for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Tigers 8, Athletics 7.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Tigers have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 21 (60%) of those contests.

Detroit has a record of 12-10 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has scored 619 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule