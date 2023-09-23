The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0). The total has been set at 55.5 points for this game.

Ohio State has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 20th-best in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Notre Dame has been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking ninth-best in points per game (46) and 14th-best in points surrendered per game (11.8).

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Ohio State vs Notre Dame Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -3 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Week 4 FBS Independent Betting Trends

Notre Dame Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Notre Dame has put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

Three of Notre Dame's four games with a set total have hit the over (75%).

This is the first time Notre Dame will play as an underdog this season.

Notre Dame has played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and won that game.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman leads Notre Dame with 1,061 yards on 64-of-90 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has run the ball 63 times for 521 yards, with five touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 119 yards (on 18 attempts) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has collected eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 216 (54 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has collected 188 receiving yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown on 12 receptions.

Tobias Merriweather's eight targets have resulted in five receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown.

Joshua Burnham leads the team with one sack, and also has two TFL and seven tackles.

Jack Kiser is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 24 tackles and one sack.

Benjamin Morrison has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has seven tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

