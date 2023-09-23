The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) meet at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Ohio State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (20th-best with 40.3 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 6.7 points allowed per game) this season. Notre Dame has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 16th-best in total yards per game (508.8) and fourth-best in total yards surrendered per game (234.3).

See more information below, including how to watch this game on NBC.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Key Statistics

Notre Dame Ohio State 508.8 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.7 (38th) 234.3 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (3rd) 204.5 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.7 (71st) 304.3 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (17th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has compiled 1,061 yards (265.3 yards per game) while completing 71.1% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Audric Estime, has carried the ball 63 times for 521 yards (130.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jeremiyah Love has racked up 119 yards (on 18 carries) with one touchdown.

Chris Tyree has totaled eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 216 (54 yards per game). He's been targeted 10 times and has two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has 12 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 188 yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Tobias Merriweather has racked up 131 reciving yards (32.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 815 yards passing for Ohio State, completing 69.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 30 times for a team-high 191 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 19 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 304 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 25 times and has registered 14 receptions and three touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 10 passes for 188 yards (62.7 yards per game) this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 167 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

