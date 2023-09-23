Our projection model predicts the Ohio State Buckeyes will defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Notre Dame Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-3.5) Under (55.5) Ohio State 30, Notre Dame 24

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Fighting Irish based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

The Fighting Irish have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.

The Fighting Irish have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Notre Dame games this year have averaged an over/under of 51.3 points, 4.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 61.5% chance to win.

The Buckeyes have won once against the spread this season.

Ohio State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

One Buckeyes game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 60.5, five points higher than the total for this game.

Fighting Irish vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 40.3 6.7 49 8.5 23 3 Notre Dame 46 11.8 48.5 10 45 24

