The Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) and BYU Cougars (3-0) will battle in a clash of Big 12 foes at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in Lawrence, Kansas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Kansas vs. BYU?

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Kansas 33, BYU 30
  • Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.
  • The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • BYU won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +290 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: BYU (+9.5)
  • Kansas has one win against the spread in three games this year.
  • The Jayhawks have been favored by 9.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • BYU has covered one time against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (54.5)
  • Every Kansas game this season has hit the over on Saturday's total of 54.5 points.
  • The over/under for the matchup of 54.5 is 14.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kansas (37.7 points per game) and BYU (31 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.8 59 58.5
Implied Total AVG 40.7 39 44
ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

BYU

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48 48
Implied Total AVG 28 28
ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

