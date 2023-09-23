The Akron Zips (1-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 as a massive 16.5-point underdog. The over/under for the contest is set at 46.5.

Indiana ranks 89th in total offense (356 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (298.3 yards allowed per game) this year. Akron ranks fourth-worst in total yards per game (260), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 66th in the FBS with 344.7 total yards allowed per contest.

Indiana vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

Indiana vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Indiana -16.5 -115 -105 46.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Indiana Betting Records & Stats

Indiana is a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

This is the first game this season Indiana is the moneyline favorite.

Indiana has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hoosiers have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has thrown for 559 yards (186.3 ypg) to lead Indiana, completing 71.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 31 rushing yards on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylin Lucas has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 141 yards (47 per game) with two scores. He has also caught 15 passes for 138 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Josh Henderson has carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and two touchdowns while also racking up 88 yards through the air.

Cam Camper's leads his squad with 146 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 13 targets).

Omar Cooper Jr. has a total of 109 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes.

Aaron Casey leads the team with two sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has amassed three TFL and 22 tackles.

Phillip Dunnam has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 14 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

