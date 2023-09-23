The Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) and the Akron Zips (1-2) square off at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

While Indiana's defense ranks 38th with 17 points allowed per game, the Hoosiers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 20th-worst (19.3 points per game). Akron ranks fourth-worst in total yards per game (260), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 66th in the FBS with 344.7 total yards ceded per contest.

Indiana vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Indiana vs. Akron Key Statistics

Indiana Akron 356 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260 (130th) 298.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.7 (66th) 114.3 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 43.7 (131st) 241.7 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.3 (85th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (113th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Indiana Stats Leaders

Tayven Jackson has racked up 559 yards (186.3 ypg) on 43-of-60 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaylin Lucas, has carried the ball 29 times for 141 yards (47 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 138 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Josh Henderson has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 91 yards (30.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with six grabs for 88 yards

Cam Camper's team-high 146 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 13 targets).

Omar Cooper Jr. has been the target of 11 passes and compiled eight grabs for 109 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per contest.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has racked up 388 yards (129.3 yards per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Lorenzo Lingard has been handed the ball 21 times for a team-high 78 yards (26 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his seven receptions this season are good for 139 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Drake Anderson has run for 76 yards across 16 carries.

Daniel George has caught 12 passes and compiled 136 receiving yards (45.3 per game).

Jasaiah Gathings' 12 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 126 yards (42 ypg).

