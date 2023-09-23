The Indiana Hoosiers (1-2) and Akron Zips (1-2) will face each other at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, Indiana. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Indiana vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Indiana vs. Akron?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Indiana 24, Akron 12

Indiana 24, Akron 12 This is the first time this season Indiana is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Hoosiers have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -800 or shorter.

Akron has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Zips have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hoosiers an 88.9% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Akron (+16.5)



Akron (+16.5) Indiana is undefeated against the spread this season.

Akron has covered once against the spread this season.

The Zips have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Indiana vs. Akron matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (45.5)



Under (45.5) No Indiana game this season has ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 45.5 is 10.2 points more than the combined points per game averages for Indiana (19.3 points per game) and Akron (16 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 55 Implied Total AVG 37.5 37.5 ATS Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

Akron

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 52 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.