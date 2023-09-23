Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who is the named starter for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB action with 187 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Chicago ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .421.

The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (782 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.284).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 131 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed one inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing no earned runs while surrendering one hit.

Stroman is looking to secure his 16th quality start of the season.

Stroman is trying to collect his 19th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He is looking to keep a streak of two games without surrendering an earned run alive.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Javier Assad Bailey Falter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Javier Assad Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Hendricks Max Fried 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Freddy Peralta

