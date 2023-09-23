Chris Flexen takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Rockies are +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-225).

Cubs vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -225 +185 - - - - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 88 total times this season. They've gone 49-39 in those games.

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only two games this season, which it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Chicago has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-73-4).

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-36 37-38 36-33 44-41 53-52 27-22

