Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (80-74) and the Colorado Rockies (56-97) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 2:20 PM on September 23.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (10-8) for the Cubs and Chris Flexen (1-8) for the Rockies.

Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 88 games this season and won 49 (55.7%) of those contests.

Chicago has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 782 total runs this season.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).

