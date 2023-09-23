Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +15000 as of September 23, the Indianapolis Colts aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Colts games.
- Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Colts won only two games at home last season and two away from home.
- When favored last season Indianapolis recorded just one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.
- The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.
- In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).
- On the ground, Deon Jackson scored one touchdown and accumulated 236 yards (19.7 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.
Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Colts Player Futures
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|L 31-21
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|W 31-20
|+75000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+2800
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+25000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+75000
Odds are current as of September 23 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.