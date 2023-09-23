The Stetson Hatters (2-1) and the Butler Bulldogs (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spec Martin Municipal Stadium in a battle of Pioneer League foes.

Stetson sports the 33rd-ranked scoring offense this year (30.7 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst with 39.3 points allowed per game. Butler's defense ranks 35th in the FCS with 23 points allowed per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 16th-best by putting up 36 points per game.

Butler vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Deland, Florida

Deland, Florida Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium

Butler vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Butler Stetson 395 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (46th) 147 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.7 (19th) 179.7 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.3 (48th) 215.3 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223 (45th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Butler Stats Leaders

Bret Bushka has 646 passing yards, or 215.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 17 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Jyran Mitchell, has carried the ball 37 times for 283 yards (94.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Ershod Jasey II has racked up 87 yards on 11 carries.

Ethan Loss has collected 12 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 197 (65.7 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Luke Wooten has put together a 103-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 10 passes on nine targets.

Ryan Lezon's four catches (on two targets) have netted him 83 yards (27.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has thrown for 382 yards (127.3 ypg) to lead Stetson, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts has 264 rushing yards on 42 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Devon Brewer has carried the ball 30 times for 87 yards (29 per game) and one touchdown.

Nazeviah Burris has hauled in 17 receptions for 241 yards (80.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Gabe Atkin has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 57.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has a total of 102 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes.

