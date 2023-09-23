In the game between the Butler Bulldogs and Stetson Hatters on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Butler vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-5.9) 66.0 Butler 36, Stetson 30

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Bulldogs games hit the over four out of nine times last year.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Hatters games.

Bulldogs vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stetson 30.7 39.3 36.0 30.5 20.0 57.0 Butler 36.0 23.0 44.0 17.0 20.0 35.0

