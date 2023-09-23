The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Ball State Cardinals (1-2). The point total is 60.5.

Offensively, Georgia Southern ranks 54th in the FBS with 32.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 73rd in points allowed (380 points allowed per contest). Ball State's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 32 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 107th with 20.7 points per contest.

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia Southern -6.5 -110 -110 60.5 -115 -105 -250 +200

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Ball State has hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Ball State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Ball State has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has racked up 357 yards (119 ypg) while completing 66.1% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Marquez Cooper has rushed for 218 yards on 49 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kiael Kelly has rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries.

Tanner Koziol paces his squad with 150 receiving yards on 18 catches with one touchdown.

Ty Robinson has put together a 111-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on 13 targets.

Qian Magwood has racked up 84 reciving yards (28 ypg) this season.

Sidney Houston Jr. leads the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and nine tackles.

Keionte Newson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 13 tackles.

Tyler Potts has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has six tackles and two passes defended to his name.

