The Ball State Cardinals (1-2) will look to upset the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Ball State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Georgia Southern has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.