The Ball State Cardinals (1-2) will look to upset the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Ball State Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +195
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 59.5 -250 +202

Week 4 Odds

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

  • Ball State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Georgia Southern has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Ball State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

