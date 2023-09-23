The Ball State Cardinals (1-2) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-1) at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Georgia Southern is averaging 463.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 31st in the FBS. On defense, the Eagles rank 91st, allowing 380 yards per game. Ball State has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 32 points given up per game. It has been better on offense, regstering 20.7 points per contest (107th-ranked).

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Key Statistics

Ball State Georgia Southern 314.7 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463.3 (39th) 334.7 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380 (89th) 145.7 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130 (95th) 169 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.3 (12th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (131st) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (63rd)

Ball State Stats Leaders

Kadin Semonza has recored 357 passing yards, or 119 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.1% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Marquez Cooper has rushed 49 times for 218 yards, with one touchdown.

Kiael Kelly has piled up 77 yards (on 16 attempts).

Tanner Koziol has collected 18 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 150 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Ty Robinson has put up a 111-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught six passes on 13 targets.

Qian Magwood's 12 receptions (on 15 targets) have netted him 84 yards (28 ypg).

Georgia Southern Stats Leaders

Davis Brin has thrown for 945 yards (315 ypg) to lead Georgia Southern, completing 72.1% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen White, has carried the ball 34 times for 184 yards (61.3 per game), scoring two times.

OJ Arnold has been handed the ball 22 times this year and racked up 166 yards (55.3 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with five grabs for 52 yards

Derwin Burgess Jr.'s team-leading 275 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 29 targets) with two touchdowns.

Khaleb Hood has hauled in 20 passes while averaging 58.7 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Dalen Cobb has been the target of 12 passes and racked up 10 grabs for 115 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest.

