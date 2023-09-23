According to our computer model, the Ball State Cardinals will take down the Georgia Southern Eagles when the two teams play at Scheumann Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Georgia Southern vs. Ball State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Ball State vs. Georgia Southern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ball State (+6.5) Toss Up (60.5) Ball State 30, Georgia Southern 29

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 MAC Predictions

Ball State Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Ball State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

One of the Cardinals' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

The average total for Ball State games this season is 9.5 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Southern Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Eagles have won once against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Georgia Southern has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Eagles have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Georgia Southern games have had an average of 64.5 points this season, 4.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia Southern 32.3 23.3 41.5 17.5 14.0 35.0 Ball State 20.7 32.0 45.0 7.0 8.5 44.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.