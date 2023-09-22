Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 4
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 4, which includes eight games involving teams from the Big Ten. Wanting to see all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 22
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Maryland Terrapins at Michigan State Spartans
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Iowa Hawkeyes at Penn State Nittany Lions
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Northwestern Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
