Sawyer Gipson-Long will start for the Detroit Tigers on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Zack Gelof and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Athletics have +115 odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -140 +115 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Tigers have a record of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been favored on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've finished 21-13 in those games.

Detroit has gone 8-7 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (53.3% winning percentage).

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this game.

Detroit has played in 153 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-75-5).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 40-38 29-31 43-49 58-59 14-21

