Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the field in one of many exciting NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Indiana.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Wisconsin Badgers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-5.5)
Butler Bulldogs at Stetson Hatters
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Spec Martin Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marist Red Foxes at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgia Southern Eagles at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)
Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Indiana (-16.5)
No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio State (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.