How to Watch the Cubs vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to Noah Davis when he starts for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Rockies Odds
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 185 total home runs.
- Chicago's .421 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Cubs have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.1 runs per game (776 total).
- The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.
- The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in baseball.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.283).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jameson Taillon (7-10) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 5.47 ERA in 138 1/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the righty went five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Taillon is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the year.
- Taillon is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bailey Falter
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Noah Davis
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Chris Flexen
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Ty Blach
|9/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Bryce Elder
|9/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|9/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Charlie Morton
