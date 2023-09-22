Cubs vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-74) against the Colorado Rockies (56-96) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on September 22.
The Cubs will give the ball to Jameson Taillon (7-10, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Noah Davis (0-2, 9.58 ERA).
Cubs vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 48, or 55.2%, of those games.
- Chicago has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and won that game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 776 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.18).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|September 20
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|L 8-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
|September 28
|@ Braves
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Charlie Morton
