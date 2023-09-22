The Indianapolis Colts at the moment have +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Colts games hit the over.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Colts won just two games at home last year and two away from home.

When favored last season Indianapolis picked up only one win (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as the underdog.

The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 15 games for the Bills.

In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

On the ground, Deon Jackson scored one touchdown and picked up 236 yards (19.7 per game).

Zaire Franklin had 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended last year.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +75000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1200 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +4000 8 October 29 Saints - +2800 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +25000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +2000 15 December 17 Steelers - +4000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +4000 17 December 31 Raiders - +10000 18 January 7 Texans - +75000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.