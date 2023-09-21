Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .377, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB action, scoring four runs per game (610 total runs).

The Tigers' .302 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

The Tigers strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.257).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers are sending Tarik Skubal (6-3) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 69 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Skubal heads into the outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Skubal is looking for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.

In five of his 13 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Angels W 5-4 Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Tyler Anderson 9/17/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Miguel Diaz Jimmy Herget 9/18/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Lance Lynn 9/19/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Miguel Diaz Caleb Ferguson 9/20/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Reese Olson Bobby Miller 9/21/2023 Athletics - Away Tarik Skubal Luis Medina 9/22/2023 Athletics - Away Sawyer Gipson-Long Ken Waldichuk 9/23/2023 Athletics - Away Joey Wentz Joe Boyle 9/24/2023 Athletics - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Paul Blackburn 9/26/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson - 9/27/2023 Royals - Home Tarik Skubal Zack Greinke

