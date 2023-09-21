The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB play with 184 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.255).

Chicago scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (770 total, 5.1 per game).

The Cubs rank sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cubs strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.17 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.279).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Hendricks (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Hendricks has 10 quality starts this season.

Hendricks will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 appearances this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away Justin Steele Brandon Pfaadt 9/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Zach Davies 9/17/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-2 Away Jordan Wicks Ryne Nelson 9/19/2023 Pirates W 14-1 Home Javier Assad Bailey Falter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies - Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies - Home Jordan Wicks Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies - Home Javier Assad Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Hendricks Max Fried

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.