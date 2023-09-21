The Chicago Cubs versus Pittsburgh Pirates game on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Seiya Suzuki and Bryan Reynolds.

The Pirates are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -165 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 48 of the 86 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55.8%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Chicago has gone 12-11 (52.2%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 62.3%.

In the 152 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-72-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-35 37-38 35-33 44-40 52-51 27-22

