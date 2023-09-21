Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (79-73) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (71-81) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM on September 21.
The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (6-7) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (8-14).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Cubs have been favored 86 times and won 48, or 55.8%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 12-11 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 770 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.17).
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 16
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
|September 17
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
|September 19
|Pirates
|W 14-1
|Javier Assad vs Bailey Falter
|September 20
|Pirates
|L 13-7
|Justin Steele vs Mitch Keller
|September 21
|Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Johan Oviedo
|September 22
|Rockies
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Noah Davis
|September 23
|Rockies
|-
|Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
|September 24
|Rockies
|-
|Javier Assad vs Ty Blach
|September 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Justin Steele vs Bryce Elder
|September 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Max Fried
