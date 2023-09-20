The Washington Nationals (67-85) and the Chicago White Sox (58-94) will match up on Wednesday, September 20 at Nationals Park, with Josiah Gray getting the nod for the Nationals and Michael Kopech toeing the rubber for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Nationals as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

White Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Gray - WSH (7-12, 4.07 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-12, 5.47 ERA)

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won eight of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Washington.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Washington combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32.4%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 25-55 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

