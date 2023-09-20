Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals square off against Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 164 home runs.

Fueled by 429 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

Chicago has scored 621 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.420 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Michael Kopech (5-12) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one inning, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits to the Minnesota Twins.

He has five quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Kopech has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has made 29 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins L 4-0 Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals L 4-3 Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Michael Kopech Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Zac Gallen 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jesse Scholtens Merrill Kelly

