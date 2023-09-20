Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals will play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

The Nationals are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 3-7-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Chicago's past three games has been 9, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponents have gone under each time.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32.4%) in those contests.

Chicago has entered 80 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 25-55 in those contests.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 67 of its 150 chances.

The White Sox are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-45 28-49 23-32 35-61 44-70 14-23

