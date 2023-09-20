White Sox vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Washington Nationals (67-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-94) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET on September 20.
The probable starters are Josiah Gray (7-12) for the Nationals and Michael Kopech (5-12) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (32.4%) in those games.
- This year, Chicago has won 25 of 80 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- Chicago scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (621 total, 4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|W 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|L 4-3
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Zac Gallen
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Merrill Kelly
