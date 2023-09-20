The Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) will look to Max Muncy, on a 10-game hitting streak, versus the Detroit Tigers (70-81) at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Dodger Stadium.

The probable starters are Bobby Miller (10-3) for the Dodgers and Reese Olson (4-7) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (10-3, 4.02 ERA) vs Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (4-7) takes the mound first for the Tigers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.

Olson is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Olson will try to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 19 outings this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (10-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.02 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

