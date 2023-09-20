The Los Angeles Dodgers and J.D. Martinez will take on the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +195 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +195 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Tigers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (40.4%) in those contests.

Detroit is 4-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +195 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 72 of its 151 games with a total.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 38-38 29-31 41-49 56-59 14-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.