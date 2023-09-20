Wednesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (93-57) and Detroit Tigers (70-81) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET on September 20.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (10-3) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (4-7).

Tigers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Tigers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

The Tigers have been victorious in 46, or 40.4%, of the 114 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 4-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +195 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging four runs per game (606 total).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

