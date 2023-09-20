Cubs vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Seiya Suzuki to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads square off on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
The Pirates are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-175
|+145
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs are 48-37 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.5% of those games).
- Chicago has an 8-8 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 151 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-72-4).
- The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|42-34
|37-38
|35-33
|44-39
|52-50
|27-22
