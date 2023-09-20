As of now the Indianapolis Colts have been given +15000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

The Colts and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Indianapolis ranked 27th in total offense (311.6 yards per game) and 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Colts won only two games at home last season and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

The Colts won just once in the AFC South (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the AFC overall.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 receptions for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 receptions for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

In 12 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (19.7 per game) and one TD.

As a tone-setter on defense, Zaire Franklin totaled 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and three sacks in 17 games last year.

Colts Player Futures

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars L 31-21 +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans W 31-20 +75000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +1400 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +4000 8 October 29 Saints - +2800 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +25000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +2000 15 December 17 Steelers - +4000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +4000 17 December 31 Raiders - +10000 18 January 7 Texans - +75000

