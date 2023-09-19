Jackson Rutledge will toe the rubber for the Washington Nationals (66-85) on Tuesday, September 19 against the Chicago White Sox (58-93), who will answer with Jose Urena. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Nationals Park.

The Nationals are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Rutledge - WSH (0-1, 17.18 ERA) vs Urena - CHW (0-6, 8.48 ERA)

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Nationals Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Nationals have been favored nine times and won seven of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Nationals have a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 101 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (32.7%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 30 of 93 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

