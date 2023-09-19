Jackson Rutledge will start for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 162 home runs.

Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 618 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.422 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Jose Urena (0-6) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

In seven starts this season, Urena has not yet earned a quality start.

In seven starts, Urena has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of four frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home José Ureña Kenta Maeda 9/15/2023 Twins L 10-2 Home Jesse Scholtens Bailey Ober 9/16/2023 Twins W 7-6 Home Touki Toussaint Pablo Lopez 9/17/2023 Twins L 4-0 Home Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 9/18/2023 Nationals W 6-1 Away Mike Clevinger Joan Adon 9/19/2023 Nationals - Away José Ureña Jackson Rutledge 9/20/2023 Nationals - Away Jesse Scholtens Josiah Gray 9/22/2023 Red Sox - Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox - Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox - Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home José Ureña Zac Gallen

