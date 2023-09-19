How to Watch the White Sox vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Jackson Rutledge will start for the Washington Nationals on Tuesday at Nationals Park against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Nationals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 162 home runs.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox's .240 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored the 27th-most runs in baseball this season with just 618 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.93 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.422 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Jose Urena (0-6) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
- In seven starts this season, Urena has not yet earned a quality start.
- In seven starts, Urena has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of four frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Home
|José Ureña
|Kenta Maeda
|9/15/2023
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Bailey Ober
|9/16/2023
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Pablo Lopez
|9/17/2023
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|9/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Joan Adon
|9/19/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/20/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Josiah Gray
|9/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Chris Sale
|9/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Nick Pivetta
|9/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Kutter Crawford
|9/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Zac Gallen
