White Sox vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tuesday's game between the Washington Nationals (66-85) and Chicago White Sox (58-93) going head to head at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Nationals, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 19.
The Nationals will look to Jackson Rutledge (0-1) against the White Sox and Jose Urena (0-6).
White Sox vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-5.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.
- The White Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 101 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious 30 times in 93 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (618 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|Twins
|L 10-2
|José Ureña vs Kenta Maeda
|September 15
|Twins
|L 10-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Bailey Ober
|September 16
|Twins
|W 7-6
|Touki Toussaint vs Pablo Lopez
|September 17
|Twins
|L 4-0
|Dylan Cease vs Sonny Gray
|September 18
|@ Nationals
|W 6-1
|Mike Clevinger vs Joan Adon
|September 19
|@ Nationals
|-
|José Ureña vs Jackson Rutledge
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|José Ureña vs Zac Gallen
