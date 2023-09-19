Freddie Freeman is just two hits away from his 200th of the campaign, as his Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) get set to face against the Detroit Tigers (70-80) on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound, while Reese Olson (4-7) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.

Olson is trying to register his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Olson is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

Lynn (12-11) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 5.92, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.410.

In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Lynn has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.92 ERA ranks 44th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th.

Lance Lynn vs. Tigers

The Tigers have scored 604 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 153 home runs, 24th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Tigers two times this season, allowing them to go 9-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 innings.

