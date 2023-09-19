Tigers vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 19
Freddie Freeman is just two hits away from his 200th of the campaign, as his Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) get set to face against the Detroit Tigers (70-80) on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (12-11) to the mound, while Reese Olson (4-7) will get the nod for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.30, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .220 against him.
- Olson is trying to register his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Olson is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn
- Lynn (12-11) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
- The 36-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 5.92, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.410.
- In 30 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Lynn has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 5.92 ERA ranks 44th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 17th.
Lance Lynn vs. Tigers
- The Tigers have scored 604 runs this season, which ranks 29th in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 153 home runs, 24th in the league.
- The right-hander has faced the Tigers two times this season, allowing them to go 9-for-42 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 innings.
