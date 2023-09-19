When the Los Angeles Dodgers (92-57) match up with the Detroit Tigers (70-80) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 at 10:10 PM ET, Freddie Freeman will be looking for his 200th hit of the season (he currently has 198).

The Tigers are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-250). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - LAD (12-11, 5.92 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (4-7, 4.30 ERA)

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 121 times and won 76, or 62.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 15-5 record (winning 75% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (40.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

