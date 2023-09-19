The Detroit Lions have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 19.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +110

+110 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.

Detroit had the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, hauling in 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone amassed 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

Lions Player Futures

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +5000 3 September 24 Falcons - +4000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +25000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +6600 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1400 8 October 30 Raiders - +10000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +20000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +2500 14 December 10 @ Bears - +20000 15 December 17 Broncos - +10000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +6600 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +800 18 January 7 Vikings - +6600

