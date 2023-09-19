How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 14th in baseball with 178 total home runs.
- Chicago's .416 slugging percentage is 12th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).
- Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (749 total).
- The Cubs' .328 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.276).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad gets the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 3 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Assad is trying to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.
- Assad has put up eight starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in 11 of his 27 outings this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
|9/13/2023
|Rockies
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Ty Blach
|9/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-4
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-6
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Zach Davies
|9/17/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-2
|Away
|Jordan Wicks
|Ryne Nelson
|9/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|-
|9/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Mitch Keller
|9/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Johan Oviedo
|9/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Noah Davis
|9/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jordan Wicks
|Chris Flexen
|9/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Chris Flexen
