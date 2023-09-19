Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-72) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (70-80) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on September 19.

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (3-3), while the Pirates' starter has not yet been announced.

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-7.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Cubs have been favored 84 times and won 47, or 56%, of those games.
  • Chicago is 7-8 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win.
  • Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 749 total runs this season.
  • The Cubs' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 12 @ Rockies L 6-4 Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen
September 13 @ Rockies L 7-3 Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach
September 15 @ Diamondbacks L 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt
September 16 @ Diamondbacks L 7-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies
September 17 @ Diamondbacks L 6-2 Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson
September 19 Pirates - Javier Assad vs TBA
September 20 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller
September 21 Pirates - Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo
September 22 Rockies - Kyle Hendricks vs Noah Davis
September 23 Rockies - Jordan Wicks vs Chris Flexen
September 24 Rockies - Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen

