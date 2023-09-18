Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (57-93) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (66-84) will clash in the series opener on Monday, September 18 at Nationals Park. The matchup will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Nationals have +100 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (7-8, 3.61 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (2-2, 5.92 ERA)

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

White Sox Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to wager on the White Sox and Nationals game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

White Sox vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 41 times and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the White Sox have a 21-17 record (winning 55.3% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in 57, or 42.2%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 54 times in 128 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

