When the Los Angeles Dodgers (91-57) and Detroit Tigers (70-79) face off at Dodger Stadium on Monday, September 18, Lance Lynn will get the ball for the Dodgers, while the Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound. The game will start at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - LAD (11-11, 5.94 ERA) vs Rodriguez - DET (11-8, 3.32 ERA)

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Tigers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 75 out of the 120 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 24-13 (winning 64.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

The Dodgers have a 5-3 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Tigers have won in 46, or 41.1%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 13-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

