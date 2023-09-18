Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers will try to take down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams meet on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers have been listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+155). An 8-run total has been set in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 46 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit is 13-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 71 of its 149 chances.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-43 38-36 29-31 41-47 56-58 14-20

